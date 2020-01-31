Do you remember when the gaming table was full of pizza and soda, not rulebooks, miniatures and dungeon tiles? Do you yearn for a role-playing game that doesn’t require weight training to carry all the books? Do you want to be able to hold all the rules in your head – or in your back pocket? And do you still want to use all those lovely monsters, adventures and game worlds too? So do we!!

Microlite20 is a free role-playing game containing character generation, combat and rules for magic, monsters and level advancement. We have ripped the guts out of d20 leaving just the essence of the game. Skills are much simplified, there are no feats and combat is as simple as it gets. The original Microlite20 is a trimmed-down, subminiature version of the Primary Fantasy Tabletop RPG SRD rules that has been designed to be quick and easy to play. The goal was to create a simpler game, but one where all of the resources of Primary Fantasy SRD (monsters, spells, adventures and equipment) could be used without conversion. It was designed for the 3.5 SRD but will work with the 3.0 SRD or even the PF SRD.

The rules for character generation, combat, magic and level advancement take up a single sheet of paper, meaning it is perfect for introducing role-playing to new players, gaming one-shot adventures or tailoring into your own game system (and judging by the number of Microlite20 variants available, tailoring Microlite20 into your own game system is very popular).

You can download a free PDF copy of the original Microlite20 rules or a PDF copy of the more complete Microlite20 Purest Essence rules or you can browse through the library of Microlite20 supplements and variants in the Microlite20 section of the download area of this web site. You can talk with other Microlite20 fans in the Discussion area of this web site or in the Microlite20 group on Facebook: Microlite20 Fans. The official Microlite20 home page was Microlite20.net — unfortunately, it went down some time ago.