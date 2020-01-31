New or updated games in the 2020 edition include: Dark Heritage 2, Ad Astra, Microlite20 Fandom Version, M20 Modular, Cult of Undeath, Microluxe20, Fantasy Hack M20, Microlite74 Swords & Sorcery 2e, Microlite74 3d6 Edition, Microlite78: First Edition Lite 2e, Worlds of Fantasy, Microlite2020, Microlite20 Beginners Players Guide.
Click Here to obtain your copy.
About Microlite20 Nexus
Microlite20 Nexus is the current home of the Microlite20 tabletop RPG and its many supplements and variants. Microlite20 and most of Microlite20-based variants are free games and can be downloaded from the download section of this site. We’ve recently (Summer 2019) added a message board and a wiki. We hope to return to the sense of community and fun that the long gone original Microlite20 site had.
We are also expanding this site to include other rules-lite games such as The Black Hack, GLOG, Searchers of the Unknown, Swords & Wizardry Whitebox, etc.
About Microlite20
Do you remember when the gaming table was full of pizza and soda, not rulebooks, miniatures and dungeon tiles? Do you yearn for a role-playing game that doesn’t require weight training to carry all the books? Do you want to be able to hold all the rules in your head – or in your back pocket? And do you still want to use all those lovely monsters, adventures and game worlds too? So do we!!
Microlite20 is a free role-playing game containing character generation, combat and rules for magic, monsters and level advancement. We have ripped the guts out of d20 leaving just the essence of the game. Skills are much simplified, there are no feats and combat is as simple as it gets. The original Microlite20 is a trimmed-down, subminiature version of the Primary Fantasy Tabletop RPG SRD rules that has been designed to be quick and easy to play. The goal was to create a simpler game, but one where all of the resources of Primary Fantasy SRD (monsters, spells, adventures and equipment) could be used without conversion. It was designed for the 3.5 SRD but will work with the 3.0 SRD or even the PF SRD.
The rules for character generation, combat, magic and level advancement take up a single sheet of paper, meaning it is perfect for introducing role-playing to new players, gaming one-shot adventures or tailoring into your own game system (and judging by the number of Microlite20 variants available, tailoring Microlite20 into your own game system is very popular).
You can download a free PDF copy of the original Microlite20 rules or a PDF copy of the more complete Microlite20 Purest Essence rules or you can browse through the library of Microlite20 supplements and variants in the Microlite20 section of the download area of this web site. You can talk with other Microlite20 fans in the Discussion area of this web site or in the Microlite20 group on Facebook: Microlite20 Fans. The official Microlite20 home page was Microlite20.net — unfortunately, it went down some time ago.
On Facebook: Hey everyone, who’s got experience playing m20 on a virtual
Hey everyone, who’s got experience playing m20 on a virtual tabletop? Which would you recommend? I was looking to get back into gaming this year, and there no time like the present (quarantine). Thanks!
On Facebook: Thanks for add! I love Microlite20 – in fact, it rekindled m
Thanks for add! I love Microlite20 – in fact, it rekindled my love for gaming after years away – and love seeing what all you guys have been creating.
On Facebook: Gofile – File sharing platform, anonymous and free
Hey all . i’ve been working on a nicely laid out “beginners player guide” as new non roleplayers seem to be constantly baffled by “CR” and “AC” and other such numbers and details (i was for years and my own new players are to).
EDIT: anon link to download the PDF
Gofile – File sharing platform, anonymous and free
Gofile is a free and anonymous file-sharing platform. You can store and share data of all types (files, images, music, videos etc…). There is no limit, you download at the maximum speed of your connection and everything is free.
On Facebook:
On Facebook: Nowhere in the rules is it stated how far a certain race can
Nowhere in the rules is it stated how far a certain race can move, or if class ability affects it.
I intent to use this with 25mm miniatures moving on a 1inch grid. Which I believe is 4 to 5 feet per square. Thanks for your help.